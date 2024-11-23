Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $281.71 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $197.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

