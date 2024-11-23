One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,317,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.