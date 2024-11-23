Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.13). Ocean Outdoor shares last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), with a volume of 169 shares.

Ocean Outdoor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.77. The company has a market cap of £5.50 million and a PE ratio of -14.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.20.

About Ocean Outdoor

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

