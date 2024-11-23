NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,393,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $334,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.00 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

