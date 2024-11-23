Nwam LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 576,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $377.41 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $224.52 and a 52-week high of $378.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.00. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

