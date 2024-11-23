Nwam LLC Buys 47,873 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 30.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 11.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AT&T by 70.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,193,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after buying an additional 125,074 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP raised its stake in AT&T by 80.0% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

