Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Nuvera Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.27.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

