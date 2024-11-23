Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NFBK stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 173,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,110. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $591.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,330,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

