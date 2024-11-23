North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,847 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,375,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 696,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 225,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 159,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 140,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NOA opened at $20.33 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $545.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

