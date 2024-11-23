Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as low as $9.92. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 5,377 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSYS

Nortech Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.