Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 154,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average of $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

