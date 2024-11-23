Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,964,096.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,384.69. This represents a 33.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,979. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $266.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

