Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.42. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.