Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $92.77 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortinet from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.