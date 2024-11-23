Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 108,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Nano One Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 23.85 and a quick ratio of 23.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.48.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

