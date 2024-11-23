Morgan Stanley Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $128.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

