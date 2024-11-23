Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 50.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Weatherford International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,764.80. The trade was a 35.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFRD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

