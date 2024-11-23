Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,036,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,552 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,200,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after buying an additional 921,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,587,000 after acquiring an additional 795,553 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,559,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 699,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 551,749 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

