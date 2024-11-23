Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after buying an additional 55,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,017,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.86.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 37.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

