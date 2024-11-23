Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 9,018 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,431,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.95. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $331.76 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

