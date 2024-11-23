Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CP opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

