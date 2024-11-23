Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 424,327 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,327 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises about 1.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $99,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 150.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

