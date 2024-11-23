Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

