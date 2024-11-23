Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Exelon Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

