MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $17.20. MINISO Group shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 198,603 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNSO shares. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 49.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MINISO Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in MINISO Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.