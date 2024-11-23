Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.25 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 106.25 ($1.33). Approximately 672,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 539% from the average daily volume of 105,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.37).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Microlise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Microlise Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.
Microlise Group Company Profile
Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.
