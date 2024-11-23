Michael P. Gianoni Sells 800 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,039,312.95. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $88.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 18.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W lowered Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1,107.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $4,262,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Blackbaud by 125.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

