Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,951 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GSLC opened at $118.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $89.26 and a 52-week high of $118.73. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.