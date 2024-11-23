Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

