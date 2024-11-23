Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 137.6% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

