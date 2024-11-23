Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 328,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

MRK opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 64.57%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

