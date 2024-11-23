Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Stock Price Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 127,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 103,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKFG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Markforged by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markforged by 7.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 561,304 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 136,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

