Mark Reinstra Sells 16,480 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 16,480 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $847,566.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,820.23. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $774,860.00.

Roblox Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $49.38 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Roblox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

