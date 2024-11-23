M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 8,752 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 43.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 86,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 357,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

