M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 386.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of APA by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.82.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

