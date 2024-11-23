M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

