Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Barclays

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $229.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.92.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $264.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $196.23 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average of $244.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $2,769,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

