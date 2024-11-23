Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 682,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 504,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi; and holds a 100% interest in the Letlhakane uranium project situated in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

