Shares of London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,250 ($40.74) and last traded at GBX 3,250 ($40.74). Approximately 310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,600 ($45.13).

London Security Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,701.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,565.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

London Security Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from London Security’s previous dividend of $42.00. London Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,631.02%.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

