Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 9.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20,337.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 49,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $213.52 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.51 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day moving average of $197.07.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

