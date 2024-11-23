Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $22.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,037 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $36,971.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,805,455.95. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,037 shares of company stock worth $1,911,802 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Liberty Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

