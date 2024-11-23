Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 279,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 183.6% during the third quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after buying an additional 230,673 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

