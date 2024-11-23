Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VYM opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $105.37 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

