Laura A. Williams Sells 7,366 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 7,366 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $35,283.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,888.55. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,487,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 24.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 547,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,141,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,789 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,413,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 746,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

