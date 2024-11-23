Laura A. Williams Sells 7,366 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 7,366 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $35,283.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,888.55. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ardelyx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,487,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 24.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 547,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,141,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,789 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,413,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 746,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ardelyx
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.