LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €23.11 ($24.07) and last traded at €23.31 ($24.28). Approximately 240,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.57 ($24.55).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.79 and a 200-day moving average of €25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.