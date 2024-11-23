Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 281.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,243,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $168.16 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

