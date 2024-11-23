L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $247.71 and last traded at $247.50. 107,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 906,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.86 and its 200 day moving average is $233.15.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This represents a 15.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $210,886,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

