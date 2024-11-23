Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently -65.04%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,782,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,721.32. This trade represents a 42.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,469.48. This represents a 14.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,261. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17,075.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

