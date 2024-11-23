Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Shares Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. 221,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 233,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Kuke Music Trading Down 3.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Kuke Music Company Profile
Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kuke Music
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.