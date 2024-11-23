Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Shares Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. 221,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 233,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Kuke Music Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

