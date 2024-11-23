Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €113.20 ($117.92) and last traded at €113.20 ($117.92). 14,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €114.60 ($119.38).

Krones Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

